WADSWORTH -- Hugh Samuel Masters, 76, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.



He was born June 2, 1942 in Waynesburg, Pa. to the late Hugh and Elsie Masters. Mr. Masters was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was retired from the Teamsters Union in 1999 after driving for U.S. Holland and was a member of the Doylestown American Legion.



Shortly after birth, Hugh was vaccinated with a Victrola needle and swaddled in horse



feathers. He loved assembling 1000 piece puzzles and reading. He was a tin can sailor, a disgruntled teamster, was low in tolerance, high in charm and was never short on opinions.



He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nick Jordan.



Hugh is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Honey Poo" Masters; children: Scott (Karen) Masters of Warren, Amy (Michael) Terry of Akron, Robin (Steve) Miller of Beavercreek,



Michael (Sue) Rudolph and Steve (Kelly) Rudolph of Wadsworth. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Marcus, Audrey, Lauren, Hailey and Elisabeth; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Pete Grimm of Wadsworth.



The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Don Ebert officiating. Interment with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery Information Center at 1:45 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .



