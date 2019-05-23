Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:45 PM
Please meet at the cemetery Information Center
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Sammuel Masters


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh Sammuel Masters Obituary
Hugh Samuel Masters

WADSWORTH -- Hugh Samuel Masters, 76, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

He was born June 2, 1942 in Waynesburg, Pa. to the late Hugh and Elsie Masters. Mr. Masters was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was retired from the Teamsters Union in 1999 after driving for U.S. Holland and was a member of the Doylestown American Legion.

Shortly after birth, Hugh was vaccinated with a Victrola needle and swaddled in horse

feathers. He loved assembling 1000 piece puzzles and reading. He was a tin can sailor, a disgruntled teamster, was low in tolerance, high in charm and was never short on opinions.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nick Jordan.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Honey Poo" Masters; children: Scott (Karen) Masters of Warren, Amy (Michael) Terry of Akron, Robin (Steve) Miller of Beavercreek,

Michael (Sue) Rudolph and Steve (Kelly) Rudolph of Wadsworth. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Marcus, Audrey, Lauren, Hailey and Elisabeth; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Pete Grimm of Wadsworth.

The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Don Ebert officiating. Interment with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery Information Center at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)

www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now