Hugh Samuel Masters Obituary
Hugh Samuel Masters

WADSWORTH -- Hugh Samuel Masters, 76, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Don Ebert officiating. Interment with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery Information Center at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2019
