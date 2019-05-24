|
Hugh Samuel Masters
WADSWORTH -- Hugh Samuel Masters, 76, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Don Ebert officiating. Interment with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery Information Center at 1:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2019