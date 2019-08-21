|
Hunter Allen Ohler Hunter Allen Ohler, age 4, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at UH Portage Medical Center. Hunter was born December 31, 2014 in Akron, to Benjamin and Melinda (Barbee) Ohler. Hunter loved to play the guitar with his Poppa, camping with his grandma and grandpa Barbee and always wanted to go fishing with his dad. Hunter had the wildest imagination and loved to train dinosaurs and Pterodactyls (Blue Herons). He had a personality that was just as firey as his red hair. Hunter spent his summer days with Grandma's gang. He is survived by his parents, Benjamin and Melinda Ohler; grandparents, Gary and Cynthia Ohler and Duane and Lynn Barbee; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Private services will be held. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019