Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Resources
More Obituaries for Hunter Ohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hunter Allen Ohler


2014 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hunter Allen Ohler Obituary
Hunter Allen Ohler Hunter Allen Ohler, age 4, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at UH Portage Medical Center. Hunter was born December 31, 2014 in Akron, to Benjamin and Melinda (Barbee) Ohler. Hunter loved to play the guitar with his Poppa, camping with his grandma and grandpa Barbee and always wanted to go fishing with his dad. Hunter had the wildest imagination and loved to train dinosaurs and Pterodactyls (Blue Herons). He had a personality that was just as firey as his red hair. Hunter spent his summer days with Grandma's gang. He is survived by his parents, Benjamin and Melinda Ohler; grandparents, Gary and Cynthia Ohler and Duane and Lynn Barbee; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Private services will be held. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hunter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now