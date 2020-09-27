1/1
Hunter Mathew Thomas
Hunter Mathew Thomas, age 6, of Ravenna, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born to parents Kenneth and Kristy Thomas on May 4, 2014. Hunter was a cheerful and energetic boy with an incredible imagination and he loved all sports, especially golf. The youngest of six, Hunter was the wildest of his brothers and sisters, and loved to play with them. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Left to cherish Hunter's memory are his parents, Ken and Kristy; siblings, Rachel, Tristin, Ava, James, and Corbin; grandparents, Melva and Donny Fobes; Maryland and Chris Conley; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. A celebration of Hunter's life will be held on October 3, 2020 at 457 Mishler Rd., Mogadore, OH at 2pm.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
