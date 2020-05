Hyatt Addie, 63, life resident of Akron, OH and departed this earthly life on May 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 4406, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Min. Michael Burley, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o the Rhoden Memorial Home.