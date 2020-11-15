On the beautiful fall morning of November 9th, Ian Joseph Little, age 23, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Ian was a dearly loved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend and is greatly missed. He was a kind and sensitive soul with a big heart who noticed those who were new or alone and made them feel welcome and accepted. His greatest gift was his heart for helping and supporting others. His smile and laughter were contagious and shined a positive light everywhere he went. Ian grew up in Copley, Ohio with his older brother, Ben and his triplet sisters, Ingrid and Issy whom he graduated with in 2015. During high school he was a member of Unity YOU and P.A.N.D.A. Some of his favorite childhood memories were traveling to Illinois to spend holidays with his cousins, riding horses at Victory Gallup, YOU and Uniteen retreats, climbing trees, loving on his dog Buddy and picking up and cuddling any cat he saw. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corp and spent time stationed in California, North and South Carolina and Norway. During his time in the military he earned the rank of Corporal, married, and had a daughter. His friendships in the Marines were vast and he helped many during their own time of despair. He was known to be the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need and the same person to go out of his way to put a smile on your face and make sure you were alright. His heart, leadership and caring nature defined him and earned him the respect of his fellow Marines. Putting on the uniform gave Ian a sense of pride and purpose that will remain with us as we remember him. In April, 2020 he transitioned to civilian life and focused on the love of his life, his daughter, Rosalie. He enjoyed playing and taking care of her and making her laugh. Her smile and hugs gave him joy and filled his heart with love. Ian was registered and excited to start Lineman College in January, 2021. Ian is survived by his wife, Nina Little; beautiful daughter, Rosalie Baylee Little of Barberton, OH.; His older brother, Benjamin Little of San Antonio,TX; His sisters, Ingrid Little of Los Angeles, CA and Isabella Little of Akron, OH; His half siblings, Wade Watkins of La Honda, CA and Lauren Schwanke of Boulder, CO; Step Siblings, Cooper LeSeure of Memphis, TN and, Kristian LeSeure and Mara LeSeure of Stow, OH; Nephew, Lucas Little of San Antonio, TX; Mother and Stepfather, Deborah Little and JK LeSeure of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Father, Joseph Little of Garfield Heights, OH; Grandparents, Dan and Jackie Worthey of Watseka, IL and, Grandfather, Jim LeSeure of Bloomington, IN. He was blessed with a multitude of loving Friends, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that he leaves behind and lastly, his dog, Sam the Beagle. He was preceded in death by his half sibling, Baylee Gatlin; Uncle, Michael Worthey; Grandparents, Jim and Kaye Little and, Loyd Lee and Carol Sullivan; in addition to numerous great-grandparents and, his beloved dog Buddy. Services are scheduled for Monday, November 16th. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service directly following. Both will be held at Unity Chapel of Light at 503 Northwest Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Ian's celebration of life will also be live streamed at www.unitychapeloflight.sermon.net/main
and their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UnityChapelofLight
starting at 6 p.m.