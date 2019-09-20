|
Ian Patrick Schwarber On Tuesday September 17th, 2019 Ian Patrick Schwarber, a true son of Akron, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend left this earth too soon at the age of 38. Ian was born on October 31st, 1980 in Akron, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie; daughter, Mary; son, Jack; father, Donald; mother, Patricia; and brother, Joshua (Laura, sister-in-law, niece, Isabelle and nephew, Jude). Ian attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School and graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School. He started his higher education at the College of Charleston and finished with a Master of Applied Politics from the University of Akron. Growing up, Ian was a talented, multi-sport athlete, lettering in both football and baseball in high school. During this time, Ian was also involved in a serious accident, an accident that required him to be bedridden for the better part of a year, the damage of which would ultimately impair the ongoing use of his leg. However, his strength in his faith and his ability to persevere in the face of this adversity, to not let anything, let alone an injury of this magnitude hold him back, would become two of his most defining traits - characteristics that would frame and shape all of his future endeavors. His journey would not be stopped there. Ian was a gifted singer, songwriter, and musician. During his time at the College of Charleston, his passion for music manifested into his band known as Blue Flashing Light. Along with his brother and bandmates, Ian was able to share his talent with all of us and beyond. Ian's inherit musical aptitude and natural shine often weaved into other arenas of his life. Ian illuminated even the darkest rooms, because Ian was a star and what do stars do but shine. And, we were all fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of that shine, because at his core Ian was a giver. He gave to his friends, he gave to his family and he always gave back to his community. A consummate servant, this mentality and pledge to others was reflected in his daily actions. Ian had a deep love for the nonprofit community. From his organization of "The Saints Are Marching " event to raise money for Hurricane Katrina, to his involvement in Project Learn, an initiative to provide literacy and other educational opportunities for adults, to his contributions to the Autism Society of Greater Akron, his commitment was unmatched. Never one to rest on his laurels, Ian would eventually channel this drive into his next venture, where his entrepreneurial and innovative spirit flourished, co-founding the University of Akron's EXL Center; an initiative designed to help students emerge as civically-engaged, adaptable leaders, ready to join in the enterprise of building strong and sustainable communities. After launching the EXL center, Ian transitioned into the IT landscape, becoming the Chief Strategy Office and a co-owner of DRIVEIT, a Tech-centric adult training center. After DriveIT joined with New York City's Trilogy Education Services, Ian would then become Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Office at Akron-based IT services company CenterLink Technologies. Ian found an incredible new home at CenterLink that reignited his creative energy and provided the platform of support to enable his biggest ideas, to become realities. Ian's efforts did not go unnoticed as he was most notably a recipient of the Greater Akron Chamber's "30 for the Future", in addition to being included in Crain's Cleveland Business "40 Under 40". To all of those people that he touched, both inside and out, that are unsure of what to do with all of the love and affection that they have felt, we ask that you simply remember Ian. Remember that he lived fiercely. Remember that he loved unconditionally. Remember that he believed unapologetically. Remember that he stood unwaveringly. Ian was a supernova; an inextinguishable light that will...Live Forever. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019, 2-5 pm at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:00 am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. Private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the fund for his children, Jack and Mary - Ian Schwarber's Family Support Fund, the link for which can be found here: https://www.gofundme. com/f/support-for-ian-schwarber039s-family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019