Ida M. Sigmon, 77, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord July 28, 2020. She was born December 4, 1942 in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Theodore and Virginia (nee McKeize) Proffitt. She spent six years as a housekeeper at Akron General Medical Center. Preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and two brothers, she is survived by her sons, Dwain (Lorie), Terry (Heather) Sigmon; sisters, Ethel Gallagher and Gloria (Glen) Davy. The family would like to thank Stow-Glen for the wonderful care giving to Ida. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, with Pastor Kim Barnett officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to service time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sigmon family. Messages and memories of Ida can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.