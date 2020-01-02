|
) Ida "Oma" Reis (nÃ©e Dittner) died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Stow, Ohio at the age of 103. Ida is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Hans and Ria Reis, daughter-in-law, Ingrid (Reis) Brown; grandchildren Erik (Jen) Reis, Clint (Julie) Reis, Lara (Anthony) Clendenen and Varian (Tara) Reis; great grandchildren Connor, Tucker, Jack, Alison, Logan and Libby Reis. She was preceded in death by her husband Karl Reis, son Fritz Reis, infant son Frank Reis, her parents Jakob and Josefina Dittner and brothers Hans and Fritz Dittner. Ida was born on October 14, 1916 in Muhlheim, Germany. She married Karl on December 24, 1937 in Germany. Ida travelled across the ocean in 1956 with her sons Fritz and Hans to join Karl who had moved to Canada in 1955, determined to raise their sons in a country that was not at war. In 1957, Ida and Karl moved to the United States, settling in Maple Heights, Ohio where they lived together until his passing in 1972. Ida was a strong and determined woman who enjoyed cooking and baking the most delicious food and treats for her family. She loved to knit, sew and crochet and also enjoyed camping, hiking and kayaking. Ida took great pride in caring for her home and yard which she did well into her 90s with the energy of someone who was decades younger. Even at 94, you could find Ida out shopping at Aldi or Marcs or trimming her bushes and trees. In her later years, Ida found the most joy in watching her great grandchildren play. Friends may call at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Rd., Sagamore Hills, Ohio from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 where a memorial service will immediately follow. Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, Ohio after the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 2, 2020