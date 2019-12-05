Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Solomon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Solomon Obituary
Ida Mae Solomon passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Annie and Eugene Price; brothers, Arvell, Elbert, Ojay and Zelma Price. She is survived by daughters, Ardelma (Frank) Cummings and Melmer (James) Golden; and son, Climmie Solomon and host of grandchildren, great--grand children, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave. Akron, Oh 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -