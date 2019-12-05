|
|
Ida Mae Solomon passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Annie and Eugene Price; brothers, Arvell, Elbert, Ojay and Zelma Price. She is survived by daughters, Ardelma (Frank) Cummings and Melmer (James) Golden; and son, Climmie Solomon and host of grandchildren, great--grand children, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave. Akron, Oh 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019