Imogene Garrett
Imogene "Jean" Garrett, 90, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, of 62 years, Eldon "Ebb" Garrett; daughter, Pat Garrett; grandchildren, Jamie Schoeneberg, Jodi Furno, Wendy Allen and Rena Scarletto; great grandchildren, Luci Kade, Joseph Furno, Daniel Furno, Hope Ehle, Charity Furno and Justice Furno; great great grandchildren, Maisie Furno and Samera Furno. Her daughters, Linda Scarletto and Joyce Wise preceded her in death. Jean's main job in life was raising girls. She did this job amazingly well with three daughters of her own and helped with four granddaughters and six great grandchildren. She loved to garden, sew and made the best dinners you could ask for. Her rhubarb pies were state fair quality. A favorite thing for her to do was get in the car and go find new places. We looked in all 48 states. She took enough pictures to fill many albums. She wrote on the back of each picture where and when it was taken. She also made audio cassettes from the radio and records to listen to on the road. She was truly something else and will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
