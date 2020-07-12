Imogene "Jeanie" Rose Mayer, 75, of Massillon, OH, passed away July 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born August 24, 1944 in Unaka, NC to the late Hobert and Kathryn Rose. Jeanie retired from Summa Health Systems and has spent her time enjoying her family, children and grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians, and also enjoyed watching PGA Golf. Imogene was preceded in death by her brothers, John Rose and Wayne "Butch" Rose. She is survived by four children, Mark Stacy of Knoxville, TN, Kimberly Stacy of Murphy, NC, Kelly Hammer (Bob Houston) of Reynoldsburg, OH and Ellen (Paul) Covert of Massillon, OH. She is also survived by her sister, June (Rod) Marshall of Canal Fulton, OH; seven grandchildren, Maria (Christopher) Schillinger, Kyle (Rachel) Hammer, Mario Cilitti, Jr., Thomas Hammer, Shanea (Chris) Mason, Kennedy and Cordell Chambers; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Roxanna and Little Imogene. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Cremation will take place at a later date.