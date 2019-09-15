Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
More Obituaries for Imogene Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Sheridan


1934 - 2019
Imogene Sheridan Obituary
Imogene Sheridan BARBERTON -- Imogene Sheridan, 85, passed away September 13, 2019 at her residence. Imogene was born to Irvin and Belva Swain in Tomahawk, Kentucky and been a Barberton resident most of her life where she worked at Barberton Citizens Hospital as a Ward Secretary. Preceded in death by her husband, James W.; mother, Belva and step-father, Howard Glover; She is survived by her daughter, Connie Sullivan of Barberton; son, James E. (Ellen) of Copley; grandsons, Larry (Shannon) Sullivan and Steven (Kim) Sullivan; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Imogene's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Pastor Gary Robinson officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours from 11 a.m. until Service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
