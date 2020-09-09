Imojean Horner, 94, passed away September 5th. She retired from Cuyahoga Falls High School where she worked as a custodian. She was preceded in death by two husbands, her mother and father, two sisters, a son and a grandson. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Donald, of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughters Mary (Glen) of Cuyahoga Falls, Betty (Gary) of Akron, and son Bill (Margaret) of Akron; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and on great, great grandchild, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thank you to Beck and Susan ~ you were there before, during and after. To all of Summa Hospice, thank you. A very special thank you to Meg, Stephanie and Amy, whose care and comfort will be very appreciated. Per mom's request, there will be no calling hours; she will be laid to rest at Heaton Cemetery, Farley Run Road, in Pennsboro, West Virginia.







