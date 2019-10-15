|
) Ina Butler, 82, passed away peacefully October 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 24, 1937 in Jordanville, West Virginia, the ninth of ten children to the late Herman and Bessie Butcher. Ina shared laughter, stories, made countless friends and memories as an active member of The Victory Chapel & F.W. Woolworth Co. where Ina had retired as the manager of the Harvest House at Chapel Hill Mall. Ina was beloved by all who came to know her. She was an amazing woman, grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was known for her kindness and endless generosity, no one would ever go without on her watch. Ina was like a second mother to so many; and she will be deeply missed. She had love and goodwill for others, she would give her last of anything she had to you. Besides her parents, Ina was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Les and siblings, Thelma, Velma, Herman Jr, Alice, Mathew, Rose and Mary. She leaves behind her sons, David and James; granddaughter, Natasha Cunat and great grandson, Rylan who were the light of her life, twinkle in her eye, and her endless joy; brother, Harry (Fran) Butcher; sister, Bessie Smith; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619) Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Robert Webb, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019