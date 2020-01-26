Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inas Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inas L. "Peggy" Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inas L. "Peggy" Vaughn Obituary
Inas L. "Peggy" Vaughn, age 95, passed away on January 24, 2020. Born in Kentucky, she lived in Livingston and Allons, Tennessee prior to living in Akron most of her life. Peggy was employed with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for over 40 years. She was a member of Goodyear Heights United Presbyterian Church and Order of Eastern Star, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, travel and animals. Above all, Peggy loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her husband, Mib; sons, Gary and Ronnie; and granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Vaughn, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Vaughn (Lauren Kelly); daughter-in-law, Beverly Vaughn; grandchildren, Tracy (Dave) Cline, Brent (Lydia) Vaughn, Heath Vaughn (Jessica Clements), and Caitlin (Neil) Sing; 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Rev. Terence A. Lucarelli officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield, OH 44903 or the . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -