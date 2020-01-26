|
Inas L. "Peggy" Vaughn, age 95, passed away on January 24, 2020. Born in Kentucky, she lived in Livingston and Allons, Tennessee prior to living in Akron most of her life. Peggy was employed with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for over 40 years. She was a member of Goodyear Heights United Presbyterian Church and Order of Eastern Star, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, travel and animals. Above all, Peggy loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her husband, Mib; sons, Gary and Ronnie; and granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Vaughn, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Vaughn (Lauren Kelly); daughter-in-law, Beverly Vaughn; grandchildren, Tracy (Dave) Cline, Brent (Lydia) Vaughn, Heath Vaughn (Jessica Clements), and Caitlin (Neil) Sing; 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Rev. Terence A. Lucarelli officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Road, Mansfield, OH 44903 or the . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020