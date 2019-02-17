Inda H. Knight (Myers)



Inda H. (Myers) Knight, 87, born in Kenmore, Ohio on Aug. 28, 1931 to George and Margaret Myers, passed away at her Barberton home on February 13, 2019. Along with her lifelong friend, Mary (Leonard) Peterman, Inda started the breakfast club for the Kenmore Graduating Class of 1950. She was a 10-year plus volunteer at Barberton Summa Hospital. Inda was an ornery, fun loving, no filter, it-is-what-it-is kind of gal. She will truly be missed by many friends and family. As she said "the beat goes on".



Inda was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur and her brother, William. Left to mourn her passing are her sister, Barb Brown; brother, Bud (Linda) Myers; sons, Arthur (Jackie) Knight, Marshall Knight; daughter, Peggy (Mike) Giovanini; grandchildren, Arthur III, Joe (Kristi), Amanda, Jason (Raetina); great-grandchildren, Justin, Giana, Faith, Sadie and Eli, along with many nieces and nephews.



A private ceremony will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery at a later date, to be announced. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019