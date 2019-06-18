Ines Maria Feil



Ines Maria Feil died at her home on June 17 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was 87 years old.



She was born in Gelsenkirchen in Germany on February 24, 1932 to Christian and Maria Stelberg. In 1956 she left Germany for Boston (Mass.) where she began work as a Medical Technologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Later she also worked for Children's Hospital. In Boston she met Joseph Feil, a student at MIT, whom she married in August 1958.



They moved to Akron where he began to work at The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. There she bore three children, two daughters and one son. Much of her time involved working with her deaf son. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She also enjoyed playing the piano whenever she had time. She enjoyed traveling. Each year she would spend time in Hilton Head Island, though Sedona, AZ was also a favorite destination.



She was preceded in death by both her parents, her sister, Trude, her brother, Johannes, and her son, Thomas. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph; daughters, Sue (Rob) and Karen (Scott); her grandsons, Donny (Yuki), Jared, Dan (Hannah), Shawn and Michael; and her great granddaughter, Maria.



Memorial contributions may be sent to (Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777).