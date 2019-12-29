Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez Brown Obituary
Inez Brown transitioned from her earthly home and gained her Heavenly wings to be carried off to Heaven on December 22, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 Virginia Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Reverend Clifton Norwood, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Procession will form and condolences can be sent to 692 Orlando Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -