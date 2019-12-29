|
|
Inez Brown transitioned from her earthly home and gained her Heavenly wings to be carried off to Heaven on December 22, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 Virginia Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Reverend Clifton Norwood, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Procession will form and condolences can be sent to 692 Orlando Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019