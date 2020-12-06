TOGETHER AGAIN Inez Virginia Simms, 97, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. She was born April 21, 1923 in Silver Point, TN to Charlie and Sarah Pullum. Her and several of her siblings later moved to Akron, Ohio 1942, to secure jobs during World War II. That's when she became "Rosey the Riveter", working at Firestone Aircraft. She was introduced to her husband, Gale, by a mutual friend in her early 20's and two weeks later they married and later raised their family in the Akron area. She loved attending the Akron Baptist Temple and was a faithful member for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and vegetables. Granny was known for being an extraordinary southern cook, making many delicious homemade meals and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. She was an excellent homemaker who enjoyed giving of her time to family and friends. Granny is survived by her son, John (Diane) Simms; twin daughters, Sheila (Jack) Alspaugh and Shirley (Don) Melton; sisters, Euneda Myers, Ella Thrash; 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, that were very special to her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gale; and 2 brothers and 4 sisters. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all her nurses, nurse aids and therapists, who took very good care of her at Chapel Hill Community for the last 2 1/2 years. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Private services will be taking place. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Granny's family at the funeral home website. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes