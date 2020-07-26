Ingeborg (Inge) Helene Kroeger, 85, of Fairlawn, passed away on July 16, 2020 after bravely battling stroke complications for nearly two years. She died peacefully at home with her daughters and beloved cats by her side. Inge was born in Nagold, Germany on November 9, 1934. A survivor of WWII in Germany, she moved to the U.S. in 1958 and married Dr. Carl B. Kroeger in Akron on October 24, 1959. They were happily married for 52 years until his death in 2012. Inge was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Inge attended business school in Germany and worked many years as an office manager in her husband's medical practice. She was a member of the Summit County Medical Auxiliary and volunteered for Mobile Meals. Inge was active in the international community of Akron and enjoyed her friends in the Spanish Club and German Club. She was a member of The Chapel on Fir Hill. Growing up in an idyllic town on the edge of Germany's Black Forest, Inge was a spiritual woman who loved nature and animals. She enjoyed long walks and gardening. Inge was an excellent cook. Her Maultaschen, Spaetzle, and Bienenstich were the best! Inge was predeceased by her parents, Jakob and Gertrud Goetz; sister, Gertrud Fauth; and nephew, Mark Fauth. She is survived by her daughters, Tia Kroeger and Teri (Joel) Hamsher; grandchildren, Carla and Jacob Hamsher; and many other loving family members and friends. A small family memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to One of A Kind Pet Rescue at 1485 Marion Ave., Akron, OH 44313.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store