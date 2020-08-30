TOGETHER AGAIN Ingeborg M. Wegner (nee Striebel), born June 12, 1933 in Pforzheim Germany, passed away on August 23, 2020, with family around her. She was the only child of Robert and Margarete Striebel (nee Urbanski). A child during WWII in Germany, she survived the war and horrific inhumanity she witnessed; yet never lost her deep compassion and love for others. She and her beloved husband, Erich, immigrated to the U.S. with their baby in 1964, and built a good life in a new country. A new country promising a better life through peace, justice, and care for others. After raising her children, Ingeborg returned to school at the University of Akron and began a career as an artist using clay as her medium. Her pieces were often thought-provoking and always beautiful. Left to cherish her memory, are her daughters, Carole Wegner (Jeff Clemens), Cornelia Wegner and Catherine Bell (Michael); grandchildren, Erik and Kira Wegner-Clemens, Sophia DelGaudio and Helene and Katrina Bell; brother and sisters-in-law, Reinhard and Betty Wegner and Christl Donelan; dear friends, Johanna Kramer and Adam and Ann Braun; "mud sisters", Diane, Roseanne, and Annette; her caregivers, Corrie, Amanda and Skylar; her beloved cat, Tiger; and many others whose lives she touched through her generosity, empathy and love. In the last months of her life, we were touched by the many wonderful memories shared with us by so many who loved her. Please follow the link to learn more about her life. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The University of Akron, 150 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44325. MEMO LINE: Myers School of Art: Ceramics Department - 63933. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)