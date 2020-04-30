|
|
) Ira George Sams (Buzz), 82, of Cuyahoga Falls Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2020, after his struggle with Dementia. Ira was born in Akron, Ohio on June 23, 1937. He graduated from East High School in Akron and went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Ira was married to Gracinda (Nunez) Sams on December 3, 1958 ; they were married 61 years. Ira worked at Vaughn Machinery, Ford Motor Company and retired from Goodyear Aerospace. He served as a union representative for most of his working career, as he had a passion for helping others by utilizing his excellent arguing skills. He found joy in entertaining and putting on large spreads of food for countless holidays and Ohio State Football games through his years. He had an enormous heart and never turned anyone away from his home. He passed on his love of cooking, gardening, canning and Ohio State football to his daughter and grandchildren, to live on for years to come. His boisterous and jovial demeanor lit up a room and his inappropriate jokes will forever be remembered by many. Ira is survived by his wife, Gracinda; daughter, Mary Mitchen; grandchildren, Tom (Krissy) Mitchen, Natalie (Ben) Barker; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Gwendelyn; sisters, Lorraine Knight, Barbara Ores; along with MANY nieces and nephews, other family members and MANY good friends. Ira is preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Sams; parents, Donald and Eula Sams; and brother, Earl Sams. PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Friday May 1st at 10 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron at 11:15 a.m. Due to current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, all services are for immediate family only.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020