Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Ira Jean Moore Obituary
Ira Jean Moore, 87, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was a resident of Copley for 60 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Jean Johnson, Ira Jean is survived by her husband of 71 years, William B. Moore; her daughters, Sharon (Alan) Morton of Costa Rica and Kathie (Roger) Joseph of Copley; sons, Michael (Bev) Moore of Mogadore and Chris (Kathy) Moore of Cadiz, Ohio; grandchildren, Billy (Amanda) and Gregory Swinehart, Brittany Moore, Kyle and Travis Moore; five great-grandchildren and sister, Margaret Weaver of Florida. Ira Jean's funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Don Moore officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
