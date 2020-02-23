|
|
Irene B. Elek, 93, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. Memorial: Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, 363 Cherry St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614. Visitation at 5 p.m. on February 28, 2020 with service at 6 p.m. Funeral: West Side Hungarian Reformed Church, 15300 Puritas Ave., Cleveland, OH 44135. Service on February 29th at 2 p.m. followed by a gathering for all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either church. For full obituary please see the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020