Irene Balash



Together Forever



Irene Elizabeth (Panchak) Balash died on June 30, 2019 at the age of 85.



Irene was born on September 13, 1933 in Barberton and lived most of her life in Norton. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was preceded by her husband of 65 years, John; parents, Frank and Anna Panchak; son, Richard; and eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, William Panchak; sons, John (Lynn) Balash and Frank Balash. She leaves behind, her grandchildren Johnny Balash, Stacey (Dan) Blaha, Kimberly (Ryan) Prentice and Kelly (Marcus) Sabo; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Madeline Blaha, Constantine and Ireland Prentice and Alecxander Sabo, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mom was especially grateful for her "daughter" Lynn Balash who would take her shopping, to lunch and lovingly cared for her during many trying times. Mom was always looking for Lynn when she was in Michigan helping her daughter. Mom felt Lynn was an "angel on earth." The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasantview Nursing Home for their special care of mom.



Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Friday at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Don Bolich, followed by burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Donations, if desired may be made to the or the Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019