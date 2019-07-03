Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Balash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Balash


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Balash Obituary
Irene Balash

Together Forever

Irene Elizabeth (Panchak) Balash died on June 30, 2019 at the age of 85.

Irene was born on September 13, 1933 in Barberton and lived most of her life in Norton. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded by her husband of 65 years, John; parents, Frank and Anna Panchak; son, Richard; and eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, William Panchak; sons, John (Lynn) Balash and Frank Balash. She leaves behind, her grandchildren Johnny Balash, Stacey (Dan) Blaha, Kimberly (Ryan) Prentice and Kelly (Marcus) Sabo; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Madeline Blaha, Constantine and Ireland Prentice and Alecxander Sabo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom was especially grateful for her "daughter" Lynn Balash who would take her shopping, to lunch and lovingly cared for her during many trying times. Mom was always looking for Lynn when she was in Michigan helping her daughter. Mom felt Lynn was an "angel on earth." The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasantview Nursing Home for their special care of mom.

Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Friday at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Don Bolich, followed by burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Donations, if desired may be made to the or the
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now