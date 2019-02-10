Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Bottum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene C. Bottum


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene C. Bottum Obituary
Irene C. Bottum (Fisher)

Irene C. Bottum, 99, passed away February 7, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on October 31, 1919 and was an accomplished, award-winning artist in both watercolors and oils. She was past president of the Art Association in Pismo Beach, Calif. and belonged to the Hudson Art Club.

Irene remained active in the field of art into her 90's and was also passionate about floral design, gardening and so much more. She loved life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Sr.; daughter, Christina Pelech; sister, Marge; and brother, Thomas. She is survived by her son, Bernard Jr. (Sonja); grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Laura (Tom), Jim (Michelle) and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Emma, Joey, Brady, Luke, Shannon and Nicole; and great-great grandchildren, Isaiah, Makayla and Blayke.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Arroyo Grande District Cemetery in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.