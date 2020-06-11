Irene Carter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Smith Carter, 70, was called home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Obie (Sam) Carter, Sr.; children, Gary Smith, Kimberly (Theodore) Sims, and Obie (Jennifer) Carter, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private services will immediately follow for the family. Condolences may be sent to 1010 Hardesty, Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. 330-836-2725




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved