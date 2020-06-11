Irene Smith Carter, 70, was called home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Obie (Sam) Carter, Sr.; children, Gary Smith, Kimberly (Theodore) Sims, and Obie (Jennifer) Carter, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private services will immediately follow for the family. Condolences may be sent to 1010 Hardesty, Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. 330-836-2725