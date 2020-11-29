Irene Dolores Muhammad Irene Dolores Muhammad (Jackson Boyer), age 81, passed away on November 18 2020. She was born on December 21, 1938 to K. V. Jackson and Irene X. (Barefield), She was the oldest of nine children. Irene attended South High, where she got her GED in 1963. In 1967 Irene reclaimed the Islamic Religion. In 1978 Irene received a double degree in Accounting from Dyke Business College. She later went to work at Cleveland VA Medical Center and Dial America. She was the Secretary to the Cleveland VA Medical Center Chapter of the International Toastmasters. As you know she loved to talk. Irene was loving mother to four children. Irene loved to cook and bake, you would find her at any family gathering at the bid-whist table beating everyone in the place. She loved blues and jazz music, and she love to dance. Her greatest love was her grandchildren, and sending birthday cards to everyone in the family, many in the family know that Momma Lois, or Charlie would say Auntie Momma Lois would never forget to send them a birthday card. Irene was preceded in death by her Grand Mother, Georgia Ann Cole (Big Ma), her father, K. V. Jackson Sr.; her Step-father, Edward X, Baby Sister, Charlene Rene, sisters, Zelma X, Ester Battle and Georgia McCormick; Brother, Kay V Jackson, Jr. and Nephew, Ameer Saafir (Leroy). Irene leaves to cherish her beloved memory her mother, Irene X; children, Kevin, Robin (Reggie) Jackson, Margaret (Dani) (Larry) Ivory, Jay (Charline) Boyer; Grandchildren, Sharon Thomas, Kevin (Regina) Thomas, Karon Thomas, Timothy (Tam) Delaney (Man), Tamara Danielle Delaney (Tamarella) Tiara Darchelle Delaney (TT), Lawrence Clark Ivory III (Dinky), Lillie Michelle Ivory (Lillien), Lord Christopher Ivory (Chris), Alexis Nicole Jones, Dallas Leon Cook III, Nekiha Antrae Delaney (Kia); 17 Great-Grandchildren and four Great-Great Grandchildren; Sister, Asya Minter; Brothers, Tommy Jackson (Ordell), Robert X (Tina); Best Friends, Cozette Wilson and Edith Sayre and a host of nieces, nephews cousins, other family and friends. uneral service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Steve Muhammad officiating. MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery.