Irene Eva Kusnyer (nee Szalay) passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Fairlawn, Ohio. She was a special lady to all who knew her as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She kept her sense of humor, even during life's challenges in her declining years. Irene was delivered at home by her father on December 30, 1921 off Smith Road in Akron, Ohio. Irene graduated in 1940 from Boston Township High School in Peninsula and 1941 from Actual Business College in downtown Akron. She was extremely proud of her Hungarian heritage. She married Ernest J. Kusnyer on March 3, 1945 and shared a life with him for 56 years until his passing September 21, 2001. Irene was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. during WW II. Later she became bookkeeper for Ohio Speedometer Co. while raising 4 sons and spending time at family owned Szalay's Sweet Corn Farm in the Valley. Irene also found time to volunteer over 2000 hours as a candy striper at Akron Children's Hospital and work the voting booths for Summit County Elections at King School and North High School for 21 years. Irene was preceded in death by husband, Ernest John; parents, Geza "Big Jim" and Eva Szalay; brothers, John (Helen) Szalay, Paul (Margaret) Szalay; sister, Mary Szalay and brother-in-law, Arthur W. Kusnyer. She is survived by sons, Arthur W. (Judy) of Sarasota, FL, James E. (Marcia) of Fairlawn, Ernest J. (Jill) of Wexford, PA and Andrew (Nancy) of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin (Kristy), Katherine, Laura (Laurent) Key, E.J. (Jennifer), Daniel, Adam, Erica (Dan) Greenburg and Mathew (Antoinette); great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Sebastien, Jackson, Paige, Eva, Everett, Eleanor, Julia, Lilly, Andrew and Dylan. Mrs. Kusnyer's family would like to thank the Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn and Elara Care Hospice for their kindness, love and concern. Also to the many relatives and friends that showed love, support and compassion. During her most challenged days Mom recognized and wanted to thank sons, Arthur, Ernest and James who were there and supported Mom during those tough times when it counted most. There will be no calling hours based on the current stay at home orders due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to The Village of St. Edward, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333 or Elara Care Hospice, 1530 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020