Services Karlo-Libby Funeral Home 5000 Everhard Road NW Canton , OH 44718 (330) 494-9644 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Karlo-Libby Funeral Home 5000 Everhard Road NW Canton , OH 44718 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 3430 St. Michael Blvd. Canton , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Irene Hammontree Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Hammontree

Obituary Condolences Flowers Irene Hammontree



Irene Hammontree, loving wife, mother and sister, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded in love at the age of 82. She is survived by Jim, her husband of 61 years; her four children, Bob Hammontree (Carol), Charles Hammontree (Angela), Hope Davenport (Patrick) and Barbara Bennett (Keith); nine grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; siblings, Annette Marcinkoski, Marcella Hansel (Gary) and Frank Marcinkoski (Martha); brother-in-law, John Hammontree (Joyce); and 15 nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Barbara (Popielar) Marcinkoski; and loving grandson, Craig James Frost.



Born on November 19, 1936 and raised in Firestone Park in Akron, she attended St. Paul's Parish and Garfield High School. While attending The University of Akron, she met the love of her life, Jim, at a youth church dance and was never far from his side for the next 64 years. The early part of their marriage found them in Norfolk, Virginia, Parma and finally in North Canton and in Stark County where they have resided for the past 54 years. She was dedicated first to her family in her partnership with her husband in raising the children and taking care of the household while Jim worked and started a business. She was always the smiling face in the audience who attended most, if not all, of their children's activities and continued the tradition with her grand children when given the opportunity. She served on the Board of Managers at Hammontree & Associates, Limited for 20 years in support of the family business. Irene was very engaged in community volunteer groups where she served as Girl Scout Leader of Troop 928 and was on the executive committee of many organizations including Junior Women, Mercy Medical Service League, Walsh Women's Committee and also served as President of St. Paul's Woman's Guild and Central Catholic Ladies' Guild. Irene was honored as honorary Chairman of Walsh University's Kentucky Derby Party which gave her great joy and a deep sense of pride at being recognized for her contributions of her time, talent and treasures to the school. As her children grew Irene became more involved in fostering her many friendships through many outlets. She and her husband travelled the world with the opportunity to visit 65 different countries all the while making friends on their many excursions. She was Past President of Brookside Country Club's 9-Holers and Bowling Leagues, a member of the IMPS, and played bridge with many different groups and friends. Irene was a woman of quiet faith through her daily reading of the Magnificat and daily prayers for those who needed a lift from the Lord. She was a great supporter of many Catholic missions, veterans groups and sponsored a child from both Guatemala and Ecuador. She had the gift of hospitality and was always concerned with other's comfort. Her holiday decorating, family meals, and good jokes always made family gatherings memorable. Family and friends will miss her ever present love, warmth, sweet disposition and encouraging words. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd., Canton, with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will be in North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Walsh University or St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries