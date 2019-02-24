|
|
Irene L. Nitzsche
Irene L. Nitzsche, 91, passed away February 19, 2019. Irene was born January 29, 1928 to William Harper (Emma) Barb. She was a lifetime member of New Apostolic Church.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert; and son, R. Kerry Nitzsche; she is survived by son, Robert (Helen) Nitzsche; daughter, Barbara (Bob) Shaheen; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; dear friend, Tom Moore; and special caregiver, Melissa.
A memorial service will be held at New Apostolic Church, 3541 Elm Rd., Stow on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. Private burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019