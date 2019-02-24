Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
3541 Elm Road
Stow, OH
Irene L. Nitzsche


Irene L. Nitzsche Obituary
Irene L. Nitzsche

Irene L. Nitzsche, 91, passed away February 19, 2019. Irene was born January 29, 1928 to William Harper (Emma) Barb. She was a lifetime member of New Apostolic Church.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert; and son, R. Kerry Nitzsche; she is survived by son, Robert (Helen) Nitzsche; daughter, Barbara (Bob) Shaheen; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; dear friend, Tom Moore; and special caregiver, Melissa.

A memorial service will be held at New Apostolic Church, 3541 Elm Rd., Stow on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. Private burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
