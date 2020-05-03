Irene Mae Dalrymple (nee Gaskell), 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after returning home to Ohio to be with family. Born March 12, 1946 in Ravenna, Ohio, Irene had been a resident of Florida since 1989, where she loved spending time on the beach with her beloved dog, Tucker, surrounded by nature and in the sunshine. Preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Mae (Stoner) Gaskell, she is survived by her daughter Laura (Travis) Campbell; son Jason (Tracy) Dalrymple; grandchildren Faithe and Nevaeh Campbell, and Myles Dalrymple; and brothers, Milton (Karen) and Ben (Becky) Gaskell. As a home health aide, she provided care for many during her more than 25 year career. Irene will be remembered for her kind heart and deeply missed as a caring mother and grandmother. Her greatest love was truly her children and family. Due to current health circumstances, there will be no public services, however, a private memorial service for immediate family will be held. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1690 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44317. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.