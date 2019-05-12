Irene Mason



Irene Mason was born Irene Elizabeth Cummings October 14, 1938 in Beckley, West Virginia. She was the eldest sibling of James and Mildred Cummings of Akron, Ohio where Irene attended school. She graduated at former Central High School of Akron in 1957 and went on furthering her education at Central State University of Wilberforce, and Kent State Universities.



Irene met and married Sylvester Mason of Cleveland in 1964 where the couple resided their entire lives.



They were avid sports fans of the Indians, Browns, and Cavaliers ball clubs. Sylvester "Syl" Mason endured a long illness and he died February 2018.



Her siblings are James Cummings Jr. (deceased September 2010), Reynaud and Flordelisa Cummings of Menifee California; nieces, Telia Renee Cummings of Columbus, Ohio, Ashley Blair Cummings Mesa Arizona, and Tammy Vargo of Akron, Ohio.



Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the dedication and prayers of cousin Gladine Dawson through Irene's painful suffering illness which led to passing on to her reward.



Irene leaves a host of family members from throughout our country.



There is not a memorial service scheduled at this time. She passed on at Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland May 1st at 3:00 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary