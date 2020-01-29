|
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Irene Nitzsche, 88, passed away January 25, 2020. Irene was a life resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Mom was the Christian foundation of our family and has gone home to be with the Lord. She was compassionate in providing the comfort and needs of others. She was known as the "Angel Lady" at the Quirk Center for the many angels she has made that have spread all over the world. Irene was preceded in death her husband, William C. of 57 years; son, William R.; brothers, Bill (Babe), Roy, Jim, and Jerry; sister, Lennura (Lenny) McMahon. She is survived by her children, Donald (Carol), Janet (Ted), Jack (Patti), and Jon (Lorri); daughter-in-law, Sharon; grandchildren, Brad, Melissa, Tiffany, Brian, Megan, Sara, Trevor, Tracy, and Tim; 12 great-grandchildren and brother, Jack Laudermilk. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the services. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the . To view her video tribute, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020