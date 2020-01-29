Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Nitzsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Nitzsche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Nitzsche Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Irene Nitzsche, 88, passed away January 25, 2020. Irene was a life resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Mom was the Christian foundation of our family and has gone home to be with the Lord. She was compassionate in providing the comfort and needs of others. She was known as the "Angel Lady" at the Quirk Center for the many angels she has made that have spread all over the world. Irene was preceded in death her husband, William C. of 57 years; son, William R.; brothers, Bill (Babe), Roy, Jim, and Jerry; sister, Lennura (Lenny) McMahon. She is survived by her children, Donald (Carol), Janet (Ted), Jack (Patti), and Jon (Lorri); daughter-in-law, Sharon; grandchildren, Brad, Melissa, Tiffany, Brian, Megan, Sara, Trevor, Tracy, and Tim; 12 great-grandchildren and brother, Jack Laudermilk. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the services. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the . To view her video tribute, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now