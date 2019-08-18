Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road (Route 91)
Akron, OH
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road (Route 91)
Akron, OH
Irene O. Bodle


1931 - 2019
Irene O. Bodle Obituary
Irene O. Bodle (Buck) Irene O. Bodle (Buck), age 88, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Cherry Point Bay in Havelock, N.C. Irene was born on June 1, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Clarence and Lucy Buck. She was a resident of Akron until 2016 when she relocated to Havelock, N.C. Irene was a very hardworking, independent woman who was always ready for adventure, be it around town or the many beach (safari) vacations that were shared. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially during the holidays. Irene had a mischievous twinkle in her eye and a quick wit that always meant 'ornery'. She was also a very generous person who would always lend a helping hand. She was an avid supporter of animal protective charities and Veterans. Irene leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Donald, Sharon and Dennis; grandchildren, Wendy, Amy, Anthony and Eric; sisters, Velma and Delma; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She has joined in heaven her daughter, Marjorie; her parents; siblings, Ronnie, Jean and Bill; and her beloved pets, Brandy and Puss Kitty. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6 p.m., where you are asked to come and share your memories. A gathering time will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. before the service. Goodnight, Irene. We will see you in our dreams. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
