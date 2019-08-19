|
Irene O. Bodle (Buck) Irene O. Bodle (Buck), age 88, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Cherry Point Bay in Havelock, N.C. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6 p.m., where you are asked to come and share your memories. A gathering time will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. before the service. Goodnight, Irene. We will see you in our dreams. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2019