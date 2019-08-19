Home

Irene O. Bodle

Irene O. Bodle Obituary
Irene O. Bodle (Buck) Irene O. Bodle (Buck), age 88, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Cherry Point Bay in Havelock, N.C. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6 p.m., where you are asked to come and share your memories. A gathering time will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. before the service. Goodnight, Irene. We will see you in our dreams. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
