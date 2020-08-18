1/1
Irene S. Weitzell
1928 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Irene S. Weitzell (nee Gowin), 92, of Cuyahoga Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 17, 2020. Irene was born on February 28, 1928, in New Washington, PA to Glen and Clara Gowin. She was raised in Thompsontown, PA, where she was so proud to have attended a one- room schoolhouse until later graduating from Westover High School in 1945. After graduation at the age of 17, she came to Akron looking for work. Her first job here was at the Palmer Match Co. in Barberton. Shortly after in July 1945, she met her husband, Randy, at a little diner on Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls called Kippy's. He got her phone number and that's when their love story began. After a five-month engagement they were married on New Year's Eve. After getting married, Irene took a job at Dime Bank in downtown Akron where she began her career of 33 years. She followed all the mergers from Akron Dime Bank, Banc Ohio, National City Bank and finally PNC Bank where she retired from the State Rd. branch as the head teller. Irene and Randy have lived in Cuyahoga Falls their entire married life, raised their children, Larry and Diane here, and Randy retired from the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department as a lieutenant. Irene and Randy have been members of Northwest Ave. Church of Christ for 28+ years. Irene loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas or Atlantic City. She loved the excitement of the casinos! Irene took a lot of pride in her family and making sure everyone was well-taken care of! Irene was preceded in death by her son, Larry G. Weitzell, Sr. (2009). She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Randy; her daughter, Diane (Ric); her grandchildren, Larry (Anna), Stacey (Chris), and Kelley; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Chloe, Bradyn, and Makenna; her sisters, Nancy (Barry) and Carol (Kenny); her brother, Arthur (Ella); and many nieces and nephews, but one very special niece, Sissy (Carol Suderow), who meant a lot to her! The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Western Reserve. Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to The Falls Cancer Club, P.O. Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
August 18, 2020
Diane. My deepest sympathies are with you. I was so shocked to see your mom had passed away. There is no sorrow like losing a mom. May God Bless you and your family.
Roxanne Eye
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
