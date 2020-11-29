Irene W. Boggs TOGETHER AGAIN Irene W. Boggs, 96, of Akron joined her beloved husband, Guy and son, Cliff in Heaven on November 26, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1924 to the late John and Janet (nee Hall) Marshall in Kenmore, Ohio and was a life-long resident. She was a graduate of Kenmore High School and spent twenty two years as a secretary for Akron Public Schools. She was an avid swimmer and wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest blessing in her life was her fifteen grandchildren, their spouses and her twenty seven great grandchildren (plus one on the way). Her most favorite times were at her summer cabin in Jewett, Ohio with her family. She will be missed by all including her beloved dog, Charlie. Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; son; brothers, John, Bob and Ralph; sister, Jeanette; she is survived by her children, Pat Bell, Tom (Diane) Boggs, Karen Sonntag and Wendy (John) Neff; daughter-in-law, Terri Boggs. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at Foster Lake. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boggs family. Messages and memories of Irene can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
