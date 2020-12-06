1/1
Irene Zanandrea
TOGETHER AGAIN Irene Zanandrea of Copley, Ohio, at age 93, peacefully passed away at her residence on December 2, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Angela and Elia Vidussi. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pete Zanandrea whom she was married to for 66 years. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Delba Gajdos, Louise Mandala and Harvey Vidussi all of Florida. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Russ) Offutt of Huron, Ohio, and Delores Zanandrea (Eric Parham) of Copley and son Michael Zanandrea (Sue Hawkins) of Akron; grandchildren, Lynnae Copen and Jennifer (Daniel) Ayala; great grandchild Andrew Ayala and her four legged friend Lily. Irene was an excellent cook, enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, raising violets and orchids, reading and doing puzzles. She also loved watching baseball and basketball, especially the Indians and the Cavaliers. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to the Copley/Fairlawn Fire and Rescue Squad or your favorite charity in her memory. Due to the current health concerns, the family has decided for private service.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
