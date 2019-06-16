Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Iretta V. Mays

Iretta V. Mays Obituary
Iretta V. Mays (Jones)

NORTON -- Iretta V. Mays (Jones) born February 14, 1952, is now at peace after a 6 year battle against ovarian cancer. She died June 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, New York, 10122. For Full Obituary Please go to www.HilliardRospert.com

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 16 to June 18, 2019
