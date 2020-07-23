1/1
Irina Beznea
Irina Beznea, 85, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Romania and was a Cuyahoga Falls resident. She was a member of Presentation of Our Lord Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vasile. She is survived by her daughters, Stefana Marcella Popoviciu and Eliolena Lanzinger; granddaughters, Elke and Christina; and great-granddaughter, Emma. Funeral service will be held at the graveside on Friday at 4 p.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 2613 Sackett Ave. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Masks and Social Distancing will be observed. Very Rev. Fr. Ian G. Pac-Urar officiating. Donations may be made to Presentation of Our Lord Orthodox Church, 3655 Ridgewood Rd. Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
JUL
24
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
