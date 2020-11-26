Iris Bernice Markle (nee Schrader) was called home to her Lord and Savior on November 22, 2020. She was born in Charleston, WV and was a resident of the Akron, Ohio area for most of her adult life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Geneva Jane (Lowe) Schrader, her husband, Russell K. Markle and her stepson Daniel K. Markle. She is survived by her son Richard (Shelly) Lukens of St. Peters, MO, her stepdaughter Tamara (Robert) Contois of Jackson, NJ, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bernice enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets and took great pride in being a wife and homemaker. She loved cooking and singing Karaoke with her husband and her friends at Otto's. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Graveside service will be held for family and friends at Greenlawn Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Larry Knight.