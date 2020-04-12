|
|
The family of Iris Josephine Boswell Gilbert grieve her passing on April 8, 2020 at the age of 92. She married immediately upon their graduation from Morgan State University, Iris and Albert Crofton Gilbert Jr. enjoyed 70 years of marriage, during which the couple raised their three children, Albert C. Gilbert III, Walda A. Gilbert (predeceased) and Charles A. Gilbert (predeceased) in Cleveland Heights, OH. An educator in the Cleveland school district for 30+ years, Iris, followed her teaching career with philanthropic endeavors that included the creation of "Your Little Acre", a day retreat for senior citizens and a scholarship funded through Kiwanis. In 1995 Mrs. Gilbert served as First Lady of the Ohio Kiwanis during her husband's tenure as the state's Kiwanis Governor. Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at a subsequent date to be announced. Remembrances and condolences to the family may be sent Al Gilbert c/o The Avenue at Macedonia, 9730 Valley View Road, Macedonia, OH 44056. [email protected] E.F. Boyd & Sons Inc.w
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020