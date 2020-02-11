|
Irma Colpo, 94, passed away Saturday, February 8th of natural causes. Born in Bakerton Pennsylvania, the third daughter of Frederick and Carmella (Stanga) Pozzini, she lived a long life, full of simple joy and laughter. She gave generously to family and friends as well as to those less fortunate, who never knew of her kindness but benefited from it, nonetheless. She welcomed strangers to her table, to break bread and share a meal. Irma loved to travel, visit with family and friends, play cards and dance and she always enjoyed a good joke! A member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Irma found great comfort in praying the daily rosary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Albert (Barney) Colpo; her daughters, Janet Colpo and Laura Peck; sister, Tina Leonard; brothers Reno Pozzini, Albert Pozzini and Carl Pozzini; and her son-in-law, Alfred "Buzz" Daigneau. She is survived by her children, JoAnn Colpo, Jean Daigneau, Dave Colpo and Ron Colpo; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Frances Stanga, Inez Stanga and Rose Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12th at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13th at Holy Family Church in Stow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Tutwiler Clinic, P.O. Box 462, Tutwiler, MS 38963. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020