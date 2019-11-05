Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Manchester Rd
Coventry, OH
View Map
Irma H. Dubetz, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2019. Born in Pittston, Pa. on December 21,1930 to the late William & Helen Kinney, Irma grew up and lived in Amsterdam, Ohio and surrounding areas. She has lived in Barberton for the last five years. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish. In addition to her parents, Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Walter 'Wally'; siblings, Bertha, Bill, and Steve. She is survived by her son, John (Charlene) of Chatham, Ill. and Helen Dubetz of Barberton; grandchildren, Megan (Eric) Pedersen of Oregon, WI, and their son Benjamin and Kelsey (Andrew) Stuckey of Chatham, Ill. and their daughter Kaylee; brothers, Thomas (Linda) Kinney and Larry Kinney, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 - 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where prayers will be said at 930 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will then follow at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on Manchester Rd. in Coventry. Interment will follow at Bergholz Cemetery in Jefferson County, OH. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -