Irma Jean Wolf, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Jean was born on June 25, 1928 in Akron, Ohio; daughter of the late Harry and Mary Crano. Jean was a graduate of North High School and worked for the Summit County Board of Elections. She was a founding member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Jean was an avid bridge player and member of the Cuyahoga Falls Woman's Club for many years. Along with her parents, Jean is now reunited with her beloved husband, Donald Wolf; sister, Evelyn Hill; and niece, Carlye Hill. She will be dearly missed by her children, Valerie (Bob) Jambois, Denton Wolf and Barbara (Tom) Park; former daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wolf; grandchildren, Rachel and Ben Jambois, Emily Wolf, and Kevin and Mia Park; along with many extended family members and friends. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com to share a condolence message with the family. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in her honor to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020