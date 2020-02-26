Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147

Irma Jean Wolf


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Jean Wolf Obituary
Irma Jean Wolf, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Jean was born on June 25, 1928 in Akron, Ohio; daughter of the late Harry and Mary Crano. Jean was a graduate of North High School and worked for the Summit County Board of Elections. She was a founding member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Jean was an avid bridge player and member of the Cuyahoga Falls Woman's Club for many years. Along with her parents, Jean is now reunited with her beloved husband, Donald Wolf; sister, Evelyn Hill; and niece, Carlye Hill. She will be dearly missed by her children, Valerie (Bob) Jambois, Denton Wolf and Barbara (Tom) Park; former daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wolf; grandchildren, Rachel and Ben Jambois, Emily Wolf, and Kevin and Mia Park; along with many extended family members and friends. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com to share a condolence message with the family. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in her honor to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now