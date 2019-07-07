Irvin Clark



Robinson, Jr.



Irvin Clark Robinson, Jr. was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 15th, 1942 to Irvin Clark and Sue Ann Robinson. He completed his journey, in this realm, on June 27th, 2019 (his mother's birthday) into the loving arms of our heavenly father.



Colloquially known by many as "Clarkie Boy" or "Bun-Bun", Clark Jr. was educated in the Akron Public School System, graduating from North High School in 1960.



Clark started his career as a tire fabricator at Firestone Rubber Company making many different products from radial to big rig tires. Known for his work ethic, Clark had high aspirations and planned to be retired by the time he was 45. Not unlike his father Clark Sr., Clark Jr. was an entrepreneur at heart and dabbled in many different ventures from real estate, running the Moon Street Store & Bar, to coin collecting-trading. Clark temporarily left Akron and moved to Atlanta, Ga., where he worked at SC Johnson before returning home to Akron after eight-year stint.



Clark married Cassandra Ruth Tubbs in August of 1963 and from this union, four beautiful children were born. Clark temporarily remarried in 1978 to Sheri Lynn Borth. For the last forty years of his life, Clark remained single, but was often courted and was known as "Mr. Smell Good" attributable to the wonderful colognes he wore.



Being raised as a devout Catholic, Clark never wavered from his faith. Clark leaves his legacy and loving memory through his heirs and his family: Children, Monica (Judson) Martin, Jonn (Martha) Robinson, Stevan (Griselda) Robinson, and Marc (Tracy) Robinson; Grandchildren, Dior, Brittany, Jonn Jr., Alyssa (Justin), Brianna, Marc Anthony (Alison), Aziza, Aydan, Caydence, and Cassandra "Cassie"; Great-Grandchildren, Aleera, Adeline, Landon, Kavon and Elena Kai; Siblings Living, Tony (Jaye), Alan (Romona), Diane, Michael (Brenda), Sue Ann, +Theresa (Leroy), and Ophelia; Siblings Entered: Chris and Donald.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019