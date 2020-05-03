Irvin Eackelbary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irvin Eackelbary, 76, passed away April 28, 2020. He was born in Akron and lived all of his life in the area. Irvin served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a custodian with Akron City Schools. He enjoyed bowling, baseball and all sports especially boxing. He enjoyed playing cards, corn hole and loved sweets, dancing and music. Irvin was always on time. He most loved spending time with his family and friends. Irvin was best known for his Hugga Buggas. He was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Eacklebary; parents, Irvin and Louis Eackelbary; brother, Craig Eackelbary. Irvin is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Gina Singleton; step daughter, Lindsay (Joseph) Peters; grandchildren, Tim and Jessica Singleton; three great- grandchildren; dog, Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held a later date. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved