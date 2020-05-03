Irvin Eackelbary, 76, passed away April 28, 2020. He was born in Akron and lived all of his life in the area. Irvin served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a custodian with Akron City Schools. He enjoyed bowling, baseball and all sports especially boxing. He enjoyed playing cards, corn hole and loved sweets, dancing and music. Irvin was always on time. He most loved spending time with his family and friends. Irvin was best known for his Hugga Buggas. He was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Eacklebary; parents, Irvin and Louis Eackelbary; brother, Craig Eackelbary. Irvin is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Gina Singleton; step daughter, Lindsay (Joseph) Peters; grandchildren, Tim and Jessica Singleton; three great- grandchildren; dog, Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held a later date. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.









